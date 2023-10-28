All Sections
League One's most expensive XI featuring Barnsley, Derby County, Blackpool and Reading stars - gallery

League One is a division stacked with talent.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Oct 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

England’s third tier is home to some of the EFL’s most exciting young talents as well an array of impressive seasoned professionals.

League One may be far removed from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League but there is still plenty of value within the squads of its clubs.

There have been various examples in recent years of players shining in League One before going on to star in the top flight.

Among the players to have done so are Arsenal defender Ben White and Brentford marksman Ivan Toney.

Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, here is the most expensive League One XI set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Among the represented clubs are Derby County, Peterborough United and the division’s only Yorkshire side Barnsley.

Here is the most expensive League One XI.

1. Most expensive League One XI

Here is the most expensive League One XI. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Estimated market value: €2m

2. GK: James Beadle (Oxford United, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion)

Estimated market value: €2m Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Estimated market value: €1.5m

3. RB: Andrew Lyons (Blackpool)

Estimated market value: €1.5m Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Estimated market value: €3.2m

4. CB: Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

Estimated market value: €3.2m Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

