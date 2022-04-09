League Two: Bradford City frustrate promotion-chasing Northampton Town as Harrogate are beaten again

Louis Appere dragged well wide with the game’s first opening early on before a brilliant tackle by Joseph Mills denied Andy Cook at the other end.

Northampton dominated much of the first half and had chances to take a lead into the break but Scott Pollock’s shot was blocked and Mitch Pinnock whipped a fine effort just wide from the edge of the box.

Josh Eppiah also missed the target and it was more of the same in the second half, with Appere denied by Alex Bass and Sam Hoskins hitting the crossbar when the goal was gaping at the end of a manic goalmouth scramble.

AWAY POINT: For Mark Hughes and Bradford City. Picture: PA Wire.

Bass then smothered at the feet of Hoskins but Bradford came more into the game late on and almost snatched an unlikely victory when Callum Cooke was brilliantly denied by a flying Liam Roberts in the closing stages.

Elsewhere, Matt Smith was the matchwinner as Salford reignited their play-off push with a 2-0 home win over out-of-form Harrogate Town.

The giant striker headed in from close range after Ryan Watson punished hesitant Harrogate defending, before hooking in a left-foot volley moments later.

Gary Bowyer’s side had dominated possession without a cutting edge before Smith’s purple patch.

DEFEAT: For Simon Weaver and Harrogate Town. Picture: PA Wire.

Town had the best early chance when Luke Armstrong went through one-on-one, but the striker’s flicked finish evaded both goalkeeper Tom King and the post.

Luke Bolton raced through before the break but could not find a Salford team-mate and Harrogate almost capitalised shortly after the restart when Calum Kavanagh got in behind but had no support.

The home side came close when Bolton was played through on goal but Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley, who would later limp off, spread himself superbly. Salford’s patience paid off when Smith struck twice in five minutes.

First Watson nipped in to punish defensive dawdling before clipping into the box for Smith to head home.