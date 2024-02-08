League Two club Doncaster Rovers face anxious wait over surgeon verdict regarding key midfielder
The former Portsmouth player was stretchered off late on in the recent EFL Trophy tie at Bradford City.
Rovers sought a second opinion regarding Close’s injury and he will undergo an operation on Friday when the full extent of his injury – and absence – will be revealed.
Boss Grant McCann said: “Ben will have an operation tomorrow. We won’t know how long he will be out for until the surgeon has a look inside his knee.
"There’s two different scenarios. One will be where he will possibly be out for three to four weeks.
"Or one which may mean we will not see him for the remainder of the season. I guess everything is down to what the surgeon feels when he has a look at Ben’s knee.
"But he’s in a good place (mentally). I spoke to him this morning and he’s quite optimistic and it seems like he’s got a bit more flexibility in his knee.
"He’s obviously on crutches. But once the surgeon has a look inside his knee, we’ll be able to give an estimate.”
McCann says Rovers have one or two other ‘bumps and bruises’ ahead of Saturday’s home game with Tranmere with some affected by illness as well.
But Harrison Biggins is available again following a calf issue.