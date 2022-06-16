League Two club Doncaster Rovers honour James Coppinger in a unique way

The Doncaster-based railway construction company has agreed to sponsor the West Stand for the next two years, with the request that it be referred to as ‘James Coppinger West Stand’.

Red Viking Rail are celebrating ten years as sponsors of the Rovers Academy, and the company’s director Kevin Baker said that this new sponsorship was a perfect way to mark the anniversary.

He said: “It’s an honour for me, for my company, to be involved in something like this.

Left to right: Club Doncaster chief commercial officer Jon Warburton, head of football operations James Coppinger and Red Viking Rail director Kevin Baker. Picture courtesy of Club Doncaster.

“It’s quite surreal. Ten years ago when I set the company up, I never thought I’d be able to do anything like this. I love the club. I named the company after the club.

“To support the youth team, and then the stand, especially with it being associated with Copps, it’s pretty unreal.”

After hanging up his boots last summer, Rovers' all-time record appearance maker Coppinger was appointed as head of football operations earlier this year.

And he said that the support of Red Viking Rail in bestowing this honour meant everything to him.

He said: “It’s a massive, proud moment for me. I got a bit emotional when I was told. It’s a huge honour.”

“It’s not just making it the James Coppinger West Stand but the backing Kevin has given commercially is absolutely massive for what we’re about and what we want to be about.