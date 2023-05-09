DONCASTER ROVERS have sacked head coach Danny Schofield, with the 43-year-old having paid the price for a dreadful final third of the season.

Rovers slipped away from League Two play-off contention badly from mid-February onwards and won just once in their final 11 league matches of the season, with increasing numbers of supporters calling for Schofield to be dismissed.

Schofield was previously shown the door after a 69-day spell at Huddersfield Town at the start of 2022-23.

He becomes the second Rovers head coach to be dismissed this season following the decision to part company with Gary McSheffrey back in the autumn, with the club now expected to target a figure with experience to lead the club in 2023-24.

Danny Schofield.

Chairman David Blunt said: “It is with the deepest regret that we have made this decision.

"Danny is a Doncaster lad and everyone at the club desperately wanted him to be a success here. His dedication, commitment and work ethic during his time at the club have been unquestionable.

"Whilst it is true Danny has not had the opportunities to build his own team, and the injuries have depleted the squad, we would have still expected to see a better turn of results than what has been achieved this season.

“In recent weeks, Danny has handled some difficult circumstances with the utmost dignity and has the respect and best wishes of all staff at Doncaster Rovers.