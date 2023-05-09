All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
38 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

League Two club Doncaster Rovers sack Danny Schofield and reveal timetable for bringing in replacement

DONCASTER ROVERS have sacked head coach Danny Schofield, with the 43-year-old having paid the price for a dreadful final third of the season.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 9th May 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:49 BST

Rovers slipped away from League Two play-off contention badly from mid-February onwards and won just once in their final 11 league matches of the season, with increasing numbers of supporters calling for Schofield to be dismissed.

Schofield was previously shown the door after a 69-day spell at Huddersfield Town at the start of 2022-23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He becomes the second Rovers head coach to be dismissed this season following the decision to part company with Gary McSheffrey back in the autumn, with the club now expected to target a figure with experience to lead the club in 2023-24.

Most Popular
Danny Schofield.Danny Schofield.
Danny Schofield.

Chairman David Blunt said: “It is with the deepest regret that we have made this decision.

"Danny is a Doncaster lad and everyone at the club desperately wanted him to be a success here. His dedication, commitment and work ethic during his time at the club have been unquestionable.

"Whilst it is true Danny has not had the opportunities to build his own team, and the injuries have depleted the squad, we would have still expected to see a better turn of results than what has been achieved this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In recent weeks, Danny has handled some difficult circumstances with the utmost dignity and has the respect and best wishes of all staff at Doncaster Rovers.

"We expect to announce Danny’s replacement within the next 10 days.”

Related topics:League TwoDoncasterHuddersfield Town