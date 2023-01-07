League Two: Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town beaten as Leyton Orient extend lead at the top

Theo Archibald’s stunning long-range volley earned Leyton Orient a 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers at Brisbane Road to extend their lead at the top of League Two to five points.

The defining moment came after 68 minutes when Archibald controlled a clearance and fired a dipping left-foot volley from 30 yards into the net. There was little quality on show in the first half, with both sides giving the ball away cheaply on a number of occasions.

A compact Doncaster defence meant Jonathan Mitchell had just one save to make, Archibald testing the keeper with a shot from distance. At the other end Jordan Brown blocked a Kyle Hurst drive, but Rovers’ top-score George Miller spurned the best opportunity of the half when he shanked a shot wide when well placed.

Orient, without both first-choice centre-backs, proved resilient in defence and after the interval looked the more potent side. Mitchell was forced into saves from Tom James and Ruel Sotiriou at the expense of corners before Archibald struck in some style to end the league leaders’ three-match winless run.

Danny Schofield, manager of Doncaster Rovers (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Colchester United made it back-to-back league victories for the first time this season with a 3-1 triumph at Harrogate Town. Goals from John Akinde, Noah Chilvers and Junior Tchamadeu ensured the Essex side built on their 1-0 New Year’s Day victory over Swindon and pulled further clear of the relegation zone.

Luke Armstrong’s eighth goal in nine outings proved the only highlight of the afternoon for the hosts. The visitors forged ahead in the 12th minute when Tchamadeu pulled the ball back from the right byline and Akinde took a touch before side-footing powerfully inside Pete Jameson’s far post from 15 yards.

Harrogate almost levelled immediately when Danny Grant rattled an upright and Alex Pattison’s follow-up effort was well saved by Kieran O’Hara. Instead, Colchester doubled their advantage just past the quarter-hour mark when Tom Dallison rose high to help a Luke Chambers free-kick into the box and Chilvers’ close-range downward header beat Jameson.

Matt Bloomfield’s men made it 3-0 early in the second period after Harrogate full-back Kayne Ramsay carelessly gave the ball away. Samson Tovide powered past Rory McArdle and Warren Burrell through the left channel before unselfishly squaring for Tchamadeu to find an inviting net from 10 yards. The hosts grabbed a 77th-minute consolation as Armstrong bundled the ball in from a yard out after Grant’s cross from the left.

