Doncaster Rovers 1-0 Gillingham

Harrison Biggins’ header earned Danny Schofield his first victory as Doncaster Rovers manager following a 1-0 win over troubled Gillingham. Rovers held on after scoring first in a game for only the fifth time in 21 contests this season as Schofield celebrated maximum points in his third match in charge.

Doncaster edged a low-key first half and came closest to scoring when a flowing move from one end of the pitch to the other involving Kyle Hurst, Ro-Shaun Williams and Kyle Knoyle ended with left-back James Maxwell blasting over at the far post.

Danny Schofield won for the first time as Doncaster manager with a 1-0 win over Gillingham. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Early in the second period former Fleetwood midfielder Biggins thumped a 35-yard free kick against the crossbar, while home goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell had to be alert at the other end to prevent Max Ehmer’s looping header from opening the scoring.

Instead, it was Biggins who made the breakthrough on the hour mark when he planted a downward header into Glenn Morris’ bottom left corner from eight yards following Knoyle’s right-wing cross.

The shot-shy visitors, who have only scored six league goals all season, failed to threaten an equaliser.

Bradford City 1-1 Crawley Town

Crawley Town maintained their unbeaten run under interim manager Lewis Young with a 1-1 draw at Bradford.

Bradford striker Andy Cook should have had his 11th league goal of the season in the third minute but poked wide of the far post after Harry Chapman’s long run had set him up. But the home side found it difficult from then on to open up a resolute Crawley, who grew in confidence as the first half went on.

Nick Tsaroulla’s shot was pushed over the bar by Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis and Mazeed Ogungbo curled wide after Ellery Balcombe’s long clearance had found Ashley Nadesan on the break.

Bradford went in front after 55 minutes when Tyreik Wright played Dion Pereira through and the on-loan Luton winger dinked his shot over Balcombe. Lewis saved well from Tom Nichols but Crawley were level six minutes later thanks to James Tilley’s well-struck free-kick.

Balcombe denied Bradford substitute Scott Banks and Chapman curled just wide as Crawley saw off late pressure to preserve their point.

AFC Wimbledon 3-2 Harrogate Town

Josh Davison’s late goal ensured AFC Wimbledon picked up a vital three points with a 3-2 victory against struggling Harrogate at Plough Lane.

The home side made the breakthrough five minutes before half-time when Paul Kalambayi’s header from Ethan Chislett’s corner went through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.

However, the away side were level early in the second period. Alex Pattison cut the ball back and after Luke Armstrong’s initial shot was saved, Matty Daly was there to tap in the rebound.

The game became a scrappy affair after the equaliser, summed up best by the visitors’ second goal. Rory McArdle’s effort found the back of the net from Jack Muldoon’s corner.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, the hosts were level.

Courtney Senior took advantage of Peter Jameson’s poor attempt to punch the ball clear, lobbing the keeper from the edge of the box.

