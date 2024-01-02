BRADFORD CITY have confirmed that they have activated a recall clause in Jake Young’s loan agreement with League Two rivals Swindon Town, with the striker now back at the club.

The forward, who initially moved to the Robins on loan in August, has netted 16 League Two goals so far this season and is the second highest scorer in the division behind Notts County's Macauley Langstaff.

His feats have also seen him be named as the division’s player of the month on two occasions already this term. His first accolade came in August – when he scored seven goals in four league games – and he was also handed the gong in November, when he found the net six times in five league games.

Young will be in contention for Saturday’s home game with Crawley Town, whom he scored four goals against in a fixture at Swindon in early season.

On the future of Young, Bantams chief Graham Alexander, speaking after his side's 1-0 loss at Crewe Alexandra on New Year's Day, said: "Jake will come back to us when we’re back in training this week.

"I’ll sit down and have a chat because I haven’t met him yet. I’ve only spoken to him over the phone a couple of times just to keep in contact.

"It will be good to see him and integrate him back into the squad and see how he goes.

"If he was someone else’s player, we’d be looking at him with jealous eyes. He’s been in great form, fair play to him.