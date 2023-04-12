League Two outfit Bradford City apply for 'safe standing' section at Valley Parade

BRADFORD CITY have confirmed that they are to apply for a licenced area of 'safe standing' in a section of the University of Bradford Stadium.

The initial application will see 207 rail seats introduced in the North West Corner of the stadium with an additional 130 in the away section of the Midland Road Stand in line with the Sports Grounds Safety Authorities' 'Green Guide' criteria.

A club statement continued: "Club officials are currently in dialogue with the local Safety Advisory Group and Sports Ground Safety Authority, who will assist efforts towards the assessment for the licensed standing areas.

"During this phase, the club’s safety department will set out how the proposed installation meets with the requirements of the Green Guide, with regards to design and specification.

Valley Parade, home of Bradford City AFC. Picture: Tony Johnson.