All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
1 hour ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
1 hour ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
1 hour ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
2 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
3 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

League Two outfit Bradford City apply for 'safe standing' section at Valley Parade

BRADFORD CITY have confirmed that they are to apply for a licenced area of 'safe standing' in a section of the University of Bradford Stadium.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 12th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

The initial application will see 207 rail seats introduced in the North West Corner of the stadium with an additional 130 in the away section of the Midland Road Stand in line with the Sports Grounds Safety Authorities' 'Green Guide' criteria.

A club statement continued: "Club officials are currently in dialogue with the local Safety Advisory Group and Sports Ground Safety Authority, who will assist efforts towards the assessment for the licensed standing areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"During this phase, the club’s safety department will set out how the proposed installation meets with the requirements of the Green Guide, with regards to design and specification.

Most Popular
Valley Parade, home of Bradford City AFC. Picture: Tony Johnson.Valley Parade, home of Bradford City AFC. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Valley Parade, home of Bradford City AFC. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"The club will endeavour to communicate further updates along the process, and is set to visit a club who have recently implemented a similar trial scheme."