NUMBER crunchers are predicting a top-six finish for Bradford City and safety in their relegation battle for Harrogate Town following analysis of the latest League Two results.

As it stands, City - who have lost their last three matches - are sitting just outside of the play-off spots in eighth position with their last two fixtures falling foul of the weather.

But data experts are tipping Mark Hughes's side - due to visit Carlisle United on Boxing Day - to finish in the play-off places come season's end.

City are given a 34 per cent chance of getting promotion via the play-offs.

A League Two predictions computer has tipped where Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town will finish in the EFL. Picture: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, relegation-threatened Harrogate Town, whose weekend trip to Doncaster Rovers was also postponed due to the elements, will win their battle to stave off the drop, according to data boffins.

Simon Weaver's side - who head to Bradford City for a Christmas fixture on December 29 - are tipped to finish in their current position of 20th, two places above the drop zone.

Town, currently given a 15 per chance of relegation, welcome Grimsby Town on Boxing Day.

Doncaster, who are currently off the play-off pace in tenth, are tipped to finish in their current position at season's end - some four points shy of the top seven.

Danny Schofield's side visit Tranmere on December 26 before hosting Rochdale three days later.

Using their ratings for each team, data experts at FiveThirtyEight simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

Cumbrian duo Carlisle and Barrow are tipped to finish out of the play-off positions, with Bradford and Mansfield predicted to usurp them.

Northampton are being predicted to pip Steve Evans’s Stevenage for runners-up spot behind Leyton Orient, managed by ex-Rovers boss Richie Wellens.

Predicted League Two table