League Two results: Bradford City and Harrogate Town both pick up an away point

Bradford were forced to come from behind against bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe United while Harrogate Town were pegged back late on at Swindon Town.

Swindon Town 1-1 Harrogate Town

Jack Payne’s 83rd-minute penalty saved Swindon from defeat as he scored for the third consecutive game in a 1-1 home draw against Harrogate.

AWAY POINT: For Bradford City and Derek Adams at bottom-side Scunthorpe United. Picture: PA Wire.

Jack Diamond threatened to open the scoring within the first 10 minutes as a breakdown in communication inside the Swindon box resulted in his chipped effort being cleared off the line by defender Rob Hunt.

The home side failed to act on the early warning signs however and Diamond broke the deadlock in the 24th minute after first outmuscling Kaine Kesler-Hayden before nutmegging the oncoming JoJo Wollacott to deservedly give Harrogate the lead.

A change in tactics from Swindon boss Ben Garner failed to get Swindon back on level terms as the visitors defended resolutely to maintain their lead as half-time arrived.

There was little to excite the home fans for large periods of the second half until substitute Jayden Mitchell-Lawson was brought down by Harrogate’s Lewis Page with referee Alan Young pointing to the spot as Payne scored to ensure points were shared in Wiltshire.

LATE BLOW: Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town conceded a late equaliser at Swindon Town. Picture: PA Wire.

Scunthorpe United 1-1 Bradford City

Keith Hill is still looking for his first win as Scunthorpe manager after Yann Songo’o’s second-half equaliser earned Bradford a 1-1 draw.

Scunthorpe had made the most of having the strong wind behind them in the first half.

Alfie Beestin worried Bradford from two free-kicks, centre-half Emmanuel Onariase volleying over from close range and then Aaron Jarvis clearing the bar with a free header.

Bradford goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell scrambled at his near post to prevent a Beestin corner sneaking in before the pressure paid off five minutes before the break.

Ross Millen picked out Jarvis, who sent his header across O’Donnell to give Scunthorpe a deserved lead. Bradford nearly took advantage of the elements when substitute Theo Robinson stabbed across goal.

But they levelled after 67 minutes, Songo’o stooping to head in Callum Cooke’s corner. Bradford’s Alex Gilliead then almost scored against his former club when he hit a post from 20 yards.