League Two results: Mark Hughes winless at Bradford City; Harrogate Town also beaten

Mark Hughes still waiting for his first win as Bradford boss (Picture: James Hardisty)

High-profile appointment Hughes lost on his first game in charge last Saturday against Mansfield, and it was a similar sinking feeling this Saturday as Swindon win 2-1 at Valley Parade.

Gareth Evans opened the scoring for the Bantams after 18 minutes but Harry McKirdy levelled three minutes later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Payne then broke City hearts with a penalty six minutes into added time at the end of the game to give Swindon all three points.

Harrogate Town were punished for a lack-lustre performance at home to Hartlepool United, going down 2-1 at Wetherby Road.