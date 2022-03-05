League Two results: Mark Hughes winless at Bradford City; Harrogate Town also beaten

Mark Hughes is still waiting for his first win as manager of Bradford City as the Bantams lost a second successive home game under the former Wales boss.

Mark Hughes still waiting for his first win as Bradford boss (Picture: James Hardisty)

High-profile appointment Hughes lost on his first game in charge last Saturday against Mansfield, and it was a similar sinking feeling this Saturday as Swindon win 2-1 at Valley Parade.

Gareth Evans opened the scoring for the Bantams after 18 minutes but Harry McKirdy levelled three minutes later.

Jack Payne then broke City hearts with a penalty six minutes into added time at the end of the game to give Swindon all three points.

Harrogate Town were punished for a lack-lustre performance at home to Hartlepool United, going down 2-1 at Wetherby Road.

Leading marksman Luke Armstrong fired the Sulphurites into a 21st-minute lead against his former club, however the visitors were the better side for the majority of Saturday afternoon’s contest and deservedly fought back to take all three points.

