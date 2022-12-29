League Two rivals of Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers sack manager after just one month in charge

Crawley Town are looking for their third manager of the season after Matty Etherington left the club after just 32 days at the helm.

The former West Ham and Stoke City player, who had a loan spell at Bradford City in 2001, left after interim CEO Chris Galley said it was not the “right fit”. Crawley say they will seek to appoint a new manager as swiftly as possible.

A club statement confirmed: “Crawley Town Football can confirm that First-Team Manager Matthew Etherington and Assistant Manager Simon Davies have left their roles at Crawley Town Football Club with immediate effect.”

Galley said: “It has become clear to all involved parties that this partnership is not the right fit to carry the club forward and achieve our goals. As a result, we have mutually decided to move in a different direction. We wish Matty and Simon well in their future endeavours.”

Matthew Etherington has left Crawley after just 32 days in charge. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Crawley are owned by crypto sports form WAGMI United, who had previously made an attempt to purchase Bradford. Doncaster Rovers face Crawley on January 14, with Harrogate Town heading to Sussex in March before Bradford City make the trip in April.