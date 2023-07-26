All Sections
League Two rivals of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town cop major injury blow with Wrexham hot-shot Paul Mullin suffering a punctured lung in friendly with Manchester United

WREXHAM goal machine Paul Mullin could face an extended spell out of action after suffering a punctured lung in the Red Dragons' pre-season friendly with Manchester United in San Diego.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:08 BST

Mullin, a vital cog for the Welsh outfit - who are favourites for promotion in League Two above the likes of Yorkshire duo Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers, Notts County and Stockport County - was hospitalized following a controversial challenge by United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

Mullin, 28 - who played for Huddersfield Town earlier in his career - plundered 46 goals in 51 games last season as Wrexham returned to the Football

League for the first time in 15 years and boss Phil Parkinson was angered by the challenge in Tuesday’s friendly.

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin, pictured celebrating after scoring against Sheffield United in the FA Cup last season.Wrexham striker Paul Mullin, pictured celebrating after scoring against Sheffield United in the FA Cup last season.
Parkinson said: "It’s a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper, I’m disappointed with that.

"It should have been a straight red. If it’s not denying a goalscoring opportunity, it’s still a dangerous challenge.

"So if you add the two scenarios together he should have been off the pitch. It’s a dangerous challenge and obviously, Paul Mullin is our talisman.

"I’ve only just got the news in the second half (that he has punctured his lung). One of the physios went with him. We’ll find out later."

