Mullin, a vital cog for the Welsh outfit - who are favourites for promotion in League Two above the likes of Yorkshire duo Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers, Notts County and Stockport County - was hospitalized following a controversial challenge by United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.
Mullin, 28 - who played for Huddersfield Town earlier in his career - plundered 46 goals in 51 games last season as Wrexham returned to the Football
League for the first time in 15 years and boss Phil Parkinson was angered by the challenge in Tuesday’s friendly.
Parkinson said: "It’s a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper, I’m disappointed with that.
"It should have been a straight red. If it’s not denying a goalscoring opportunity, it’s still a dangerous challenge.
"So if you add the two scenarios together he should have been off the pitch. It’s a dangerous challenge and obviously, Paul Mullin is our talisman.
"I’ve only just got the news in the second half (that he has punctured his lung). One of the physios went with him. We’ll find out later."