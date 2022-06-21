Crichlow, who spent loan spells last term at Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle, has joined on a season-long loan like Harratt.

He becomes the Bantams' tenth addition of a hectic close season.

The 23-year-old was recalled by Town after 23 appearances at The County Ground in the first half of last season and stepped up to League One level with Plymouth for the remainder of 2021-22.

Latest Bradford City signing Romoney Crichlow, who has joined on loan from Huddersfield Town. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

He said: “I am excited to be here. There have been a few negotiations over the summer, so I am just glad to have it sorted and am looking forward to getting started.

“When you look at the manager here and Bradford City as a club, it was always an attractive proposition.

"I have been at Huddersfield for a number of years now, so have quite a few team-mates who have played here and all said positive things about the club and their time here.

"I am a front-footed defender but will die for a clean sheet and try to chip in with a few goals.

"I am here to win games and cannot wait to get started.”

Bantams boss Mark Hughes added: "We are really pleased to have brought Romoney in on loan for the season, and again thank our friends at Huddersfield Town for their hard work and co-operation in making the deal happen.

"At a young age, Romoney has maturity beyond his years in his play. He is an accomplished footballer in possession as well as carrying important defensive qualities.

"He showed at Swindon Town last season how he can perform at this level, and his impressive spell there was rewarded with a loan move to a side in the division above for the second half of the campaign.

"Romoney fits in well with the style of play we are trying to implement here, and has been a target of ours since the very start of the summer.