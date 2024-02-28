The Frenchman has been training with Rovers over the past few weeks and took part in the behind-closed-doors game at Tranmere Rovers earlier this month.

And the 33-year-old is eager to make up for lost time after a number of injury issues affected him during his time north of the border with United.

He said: “It is a privilege for me to play for this good club.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Maxime Biamou. Picture courtesy of Heather King/DRFC.

"It’s a big challenge for me too because I have been out for a long time but I am happy to be back playing and for this club.

"I want to help the club to be in a good shape like they are at the moment. I want to play a good part in not just staying up but climbing the league.

"My individual goal is to play as much as possible, score some goals and feel good in my fitness, my body and enjoy my football.”

After a spell with Sutton United in the National League, Biamou joined Coventry and was part of the side that won promotion from Sky Bet League Two to the Championship.

He netted 26 goals in 116 appearances for the Sky Blues, ahead of his move to Tannadice in 2021 after leaving the Midlands.

Rovers manager Grant McCann said: "Max has got really good experience.

"He’s been with us for more than a week and he’s looked really good in training. He looks sharp, he looks strong.

"He’s physical. He can get a hold of the ball and I think he can be a good foil for us. We can help him get fitter. He’s not 100 per cent but we feel we can get him up to speed really quickly.

"Hopefully he has a real impact for us for the remainder of the season.”