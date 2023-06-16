DONCASTER ROVERS' hectic summer of recruitment has continued with the busy League Two club having brought in Wolves winger Tyler Roberts on a season-long loan.

Roberts's arrival follows on from the capture of Gateshead midfielder Owen Bailey earlier this week.

The teenager is highly regarded by his parent club, with the promising talent signing a new contract with the Premier League outfit in late April - committing his future at the club until 2025.

The 19-year-old has been with Wolves for nearly 12 years and signed his first professional deal in November 2021, before moving up to the under-21s team in the 2022-23 season.

Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.

Walsall-born Roberts has also made his senior debut for the Jamaica national team last term.

Speaking about the player after he signed a new deal, Wolves academy manager for football Jon Hunter-Barrett, said: "He’s an exciting player who gets people off their seats, so he’s certainly one we wanted to ensure has a future at Wolves.

“He brings energy, enthusiasm and drive to football which is what excites everyone about him. People will go to his pace and technique, but Tyler also has an excellent mentality to want to learn and want to improve. He’s very coachable and he wants to take information."

