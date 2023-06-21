All Sections
League Two side Harrogate Town sign former Burnley and Manchester City academy keeper Lewis Thomas

HARROGATE TOWN have signed former Burnley goalkeeper Lewis Thomas on a one-year deal - the club's fifth new arrival of the close season.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

The 21-year-old recently left the Clarets and will provide competition for Sulphurites' no.1 Mark Oxley, with second-choice Peter Jameson having been made available for transfer.

Thomas began his youth career with Leicester City before moving to Manchester City in 2016.

After three years in the City academy, he moved to fellow Lancastrian club Burnley in 2019.

New Harrogate Town keeper Lewis Thomas, who has joined on a one-year deal from Burnley. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.New Harrogate Town keeper Lewis Thomas, who has joined on a one-year deal from Burnley. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.
New Harrogate Town keeper Lewis Thomas, who has joined on a one-year deal from Burnley. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

He spent a brief loan spell with AFC Fylde during the 20/21 season.

Town boss Simon Weaver said: “He’s a huge lad, so walking down the tunnel we’ve got another big unit in there, we think he’ll fit in really well with our goalkeeping department.

“Phil Priestley (goalkeeper coach) importantly gave us the nod that he respected the lad and thought he was very coachable and likeable, as well as having all the ingredients to do really well with his career.”

Thomas's signing follows on from the additions of Matty Daly, Matty Foulds, Rod McDonald and Lewis Gibson.

