The 21-year-old recently left the Clarets and will provide competition for Sulphurites' no.1 Mark Oxley, with second-choice Peter Jameson having been made available for transfer.
Thomas began his youth career with Leicester City before moving to Manchester City in 2016.
After three years in the City academy, he moved to fellow Lancastrian club Burnley in 2019.
He spent a brief loan spell with AFC Fylde during the 20/21 season.
Town boss Simon Weaver said: “He’s a huge lad, so walking down the tunnel we’ve got another big unit in there, we think he’ll fit in really well with our goalkeeping department.
“Phil Priestley (goalkeeper coach) importantly gave us the nod that he respected the lad and thought he was very coachable and likeable, as well as having all the ingredients to do really well with his career.”
Thomas's signing follows on from the additions of Matty Daly, Matty Foulds, Rod McDonald and Lewis Gibson.