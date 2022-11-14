Stevenage also have two players in the side while there is a player each from Salford City, Stockport County, AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient and Northampton Town.

Goalkeeper

Tom King (Salford) - Kept a clean sheet as Salford drew 0-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon. The visitors failed to score from four shots on target.

Defenders

Brad Halliday (Bradford City) - Made six tackles and produced four clearances as Braford made it back-to-back away wins with a 2-0 success at Sutton United.

Chris Hussey (Stockport County) - Scored as Stockport County claimed a 2-1 victory at Newport - his second goal of the season from the heart of defence.

Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) - Won eight aerial duels, made four tackles and nine clearances as Stevenage edged out Hartlepool United 1-0.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Scott Banks of Bradford City controls the ball during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Bradford City and Hull City at University of Bradford Stadium on August 09, 2022 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jack Currie (AFC Wimbledon) - Helped Wimbledon keep a clean sheet at Salford City with seven tackles and three interceptions. Also won four aerial duels and made six clearances.

Midfielders

Scott Banks (Bradford City) - The Crystal Palace loanee netted a stunning strike in the Bantams' 2-0 victory at Sutton United.

Harrison Biggins (Doncaster Rovers) - Scored as Doncaster won 3-1 at Grimsby Town. The strike was his third of the season in League Two.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: George Miller of Doncaster Rovers in action during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers at Sixfields on August 27, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

George Moncur (Leyton Orient) - Was involved in both of Orient's goals as they won 2-0 in North Yorkshire against Harrogate Town. He set up the first before getting his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot.

Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) - Opened the scoring for the Cobblers in their 2-0 win at Gillingham before setting up the second goal which was dispatched by Kieron Bowie.

Strikers

Danny Rose (Stevenage) - Scored the only goal of the game as Stevenage overcame Hartlepool United on Saturday afternoon.