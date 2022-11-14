League Two team of the week dominated by Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Stevenage as Leyton Orient and Stockport County players feature
The latest League Two team of the week has plenty of Yorkshire representation with two players apiece from Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers making the XI.
Stevenage also have two players in the side while there is a player each from Salford City, Stockport County, AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient and Northampton Town.
Goalkeeper
Tom King (Salford) - Kept a clean sheet as Salford drew 0-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon. The visitors failed to score from four shots on target.
Defenders
Brad Halliday (Bradford City) - Made six tackles and produced four clearances as Braford made it back-to-back away wins with a 2-0 success at Sutton United.
Chris Hussey (Stockport County) - Scored as Stockport County claimed a 2-1 victory at Newport - his second goal of the season from the heart of defence.
Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) - Won eight aerial duels, made four tackles and nine clearances as Stevenage edged out Hartlepool United 1-0.
Jack Currie (AFC Wimbledon) - Helped Wimbledon keep a clean sheet at Salford City with seven tackles and three interceptions. Also won four aerial duels and made six clearances.
Midfielders
Scott Banks (Bradford City) - The Crystal Palace loanee netted a stunning strike in the Bantams' 2-0 victory at Sutton United.
Harrison Biggins (Doncaster Rovers) - Scored as Doncaster won 3-1 at Grimsby Town. The strike was his third of the season in League Two.
George Moncur (Leyton Orient) - Was involved in both of Orient's goals as they won 2-0 in North Yorkshire against Harrogate Town. He set up the first before getting his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot.
Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) - Opened the scoring for the Cobblers in their 2-0 win at Gillingham before setting up the second goal which was dispatched by Kieron Bowie.
Strikers
Danny Rose (Stevenage) - Scored the only goal of the game as Stevenage overcame Hartlepool United on Saturday afternoon.
George Miller (Doncaster Rovers) - Netted twice as Doncaster won 3-1 at Grimsby - taking his goal tally for the league campaign to nine goals.