A look at who stood out this weekend in League Two as Bradford City secure a big victory

Bradford City picked up a crucial 3-2 win over Grimsby Town courtesy of striker Andy Cook’s winner. The Bantams are four points off the top three and are three points inside the play-offs as they prepare to face Crawley Town away on Friday to kick-start the Easter weekend.

Doncaster Rovers lost again and were beaten 2-0 at home by Crewe Alexandra as their season peters out. Harrogate Town drew 1-1 away at Tranmere Rovers on Friday night to get another point on the board.

Here is a look at the League Two team of the week with ratings via WhoScored...

1 . Mateusz Hewelt, Tranmere Rating: 8.1 Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . Kelvin Mellor, Crewe Rating: 7.7 Photo Sales

3 . Alfie Kilgour, Mansfield Rating: 8.1 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Omar Beckles, Leyton Orient Rating: 7.9 Photo Sales