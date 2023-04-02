League Two team of the week includes Bradford City, Leyton Orient, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers men - gallery
A look at who stood out this weekend in League Two as Bradford City secure a big victory
Bradford City picked up a crucial 3-2 win over Grimsby Town courtesy of striker Andy Cook’s winner. The Bantams are four points off the top three and are three points inside the play-offs as they prepare to face Crawley Town away on Friday to kick-start the Easter weekend.
Doncaster Rovers lost again and were beaten 2-0 at home by Crewe Alexandra as their season peters out. Harrogate Town drew 1-1 away at Tranmere Rovers on Friday night to get another point on the board.
Here is a look at the League Two team of the week with ratings via WhoScored...