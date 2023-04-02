All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

League Two team of the week includes Bradford City, Leyton Orient, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers men - gallery

A look at who stood out this weekend in League Two as Bradford City secure a big victory

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 10:11 BST

Bradford City picked up a crucial 3-2 win over Grimsby Town courtesy of striker Andy Cook’s winner. The Bantams are four points off the top three and are three points inside the play-offs as they prepare to face Crawley Town away on Friday to kick-start the Easter weekend.

Doncaster Rovers lost again and were beaten 2-0 at home by Crewe Alexandra as their season peters out. Harrogate Town drew 1-1 away at Tranmere Rovers on Friday night to get another point on the board.

Here is a look at the League Two team of the week with ratings via WhoScored...

Rating: 8.1

1. Mateusz Hewelt, Tranmere

Rating: 8.1 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Rating: 7.7

2. Kelvin Mellor, Crewe

Rating: 7.7

Photo Sales
Rating: 8.1

3. Alfie Kilgour, Mansfield

Rating: 8.1 Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Rating: 7.9

4. Omar Beckles, Leyton Orient

Rating: 7.9

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3