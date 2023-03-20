A look at who stood out in League Two over the weekend

Bradford City drew 2-2 with Hartlepool United on Saturday and remain in the race for promotion from League Two. Striker Andy Cook, who is the top scorer in the division at the moment, scored twice against the Pools.

Doncaster Rovers were beaten 3-1 away at Salford City in a result that probably ends their hopes of making the play-offs. Individuals errors were mainly to blame for the goals they let in.

Harrogate Town picked up a huge three points at home to Barrow. They won 1-0 thanks to Matty Daly’s winner. Here is a look at the team of the week from the fourth tier, with ratings via WhoScored...

