League Two team of the week includes Bradford City, Swindon Town, Newport County, Colchester United and Crewe Alex men - gallery

A look at who stood out in League Two over the weekend

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:50 GMT

Bradford City drew 2-2 with Hartlepool United on Saturday and remain in the race for promotion from League Two. Striker Andy Cook, who is the top scorer in the division at the moment, scored twice against the Pools.

Doncaster Rovers were beaten 3-1 away at Salford City in a result that probably ends their hopes of making the play-offs. Individuals errors were mainly to blame for the goals they let in.

Harrogate Town picked up a huge three points at home to Barrow. They won 1-0 thanks to Matty Daly’s winner. Here is a look at the team of the week from the fourth tier, with ratings via WhoScored...

Rating: 7.8

1. James Beadle, Crewe

Rating: 7.8

Rating: 7.4

2. Tom James, Leyton Orient

Rating: 7.4

Rating: 8.2

3. Connor Hall, Colchester

Rating: 8.2

Rating: 8.0

4. Mickey Demetriou, Newport

Rating: 8.0 Photo: Pete Norton

