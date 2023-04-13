All Sections
League Two team of the week includes Bradford City, Walsall, Barrow and Stockport County men - gallery

A look at who stood out in League Two during the last round of fixtures

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

Bradford City beat Sutton United 3-1 last time out to boost their automatic promotion hopes. Scott Banks, Harry Chapman and Andy Cook were all on the scoresheet for the Bantams as they look to sneak into the top three before the end of the season.

Doncaster Rovers were beaten 2-1 at home by Grimsby Town as their poor form continues. Meanwhile, Harrogate Town came back from 2-0 away at table toppers Leyton Orient to draw 2-2.

Here is a look at the League Two team of the week from the last round of fixtures with statistics via WhoScored with some surprise inclusions...

Rating: 7.7

1. Owen Evans, Walsall

Rating: 7.7

Rating: 7.8

2. Josh Dacres-Cogley, Tranmere

Rating: 7.8

Rating: 8.4

3. Connor Hall, Colchester

Rating: 8.4

Rating: 7.8

4. Tom Davies, Tranmere

Rating: 7.8

