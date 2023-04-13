A look at who stood out in League Two during the last round of fixtures

Bradford City beat Sutton United 3-1 last time out to boost their automatic promotion hopes. Scott Banks, Harry Chapman and Andy Cook were all on the scoresheet for the Bantams as they look to sneak into the top three before the end of the season.

Doncaster Rovers were beaten 2-1 at home by Grimsby Town as their poor form continues. Meanwhile, Harrogate Town came back from 2-0 away at table toppers Leyton Orient to draw 2-2.

Here is a look at the League Two team of the week from the last round of fixtures with statistics via WhoScored with some surprise inclusions...

1 . Owen Evans, Walsall Rating: 7.7 Photo Sales

2 . Josh Dacres-Cogley, Tranmere Rating: 7.8 Photo Sales

3 . Connor Hall, Colchester Rating: 8.4 Photo Sales

4 . Tom Davies, Tranmere Rating: 7.8 Photo Sales