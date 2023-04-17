A look at who impressed in League Two over the weekend as Bradford City continue their push for promotion

Bradford City have kept their push for League One on track with their 3-0 win away at Rochdale over the weekend. The Bantams are in decent form as they prepare to face Swindon Town away on Tuesday night.

Doncaster Rovers threw away a 2-0 lead away at fellow Yorkshire club Harrogate Town to draw 2-2 as their results continue to slump. The Sulphurites, on the other hand, are now unbeaten in five as they look to stay up.

Here is a look at the latest League Two team of the week with statistics via WhoScored, with a few surprise inclusions in there..

1 . Lee Burge, Northampton Rating: 8.1

2 . Tom James, Leyton Orient Rating: 8.0

3 . Rod McDonald, Crewe Rating: 8.1

4 . Mickey Demetriou, Newport Rating: 8.0