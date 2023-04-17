All Sections
League Two team of the week including Bradford City, Swindon Town, Leyton Orient & Doncaster Rovers - gallery

A look at who impressed in League Two over the weekend as Bradford City continue their push for promotion

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

Bradford City have kept their push for League One on track with their 3-0 win away at Rochdale over the weekend. The Bantams are in decent form as they prepare to face Swindon Town away on Tuesday night.

Doncaster Rovers threw away a 2-0 lead away at fellow Yorkshire club Harrogate Town to draw 2-2 as their results continue to slump. The Sulphurites, on the other hand, are now unbeaten in five as they look to stay up.

Here is a look at the latest League Two team of the week with statistics via WhoScored, with a few surprise inclusions in there..

Rating: 8.1

1. Lee Burge, Northampton

Rating: 8.1 Photo: Pete Norton

Rating: 8.0

2. Tom James, Leyton Orient

Rating: 8.0

Rating: 8.1

3. Rod McDonald, Crewe

Rating: 8.1

Rating: 8.0

4. Mickey Demetriou, Newport

Rating: 8.0

