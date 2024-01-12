League Two transfer news: Bradford City and Harrogate Town make goalkeeper moves

NEW Bradford City No 1 Sam Walker says he jumped at the chance to join the club at the second time of asking and link up with goalkeeping coach Colin Doyle again.

Walker knew Doyle from his time at SPL side Kilmarnock and was lined up for a summer switch when Harry Lewis was targeted by Barnsley. That move never transpired, but Lewis has now finally moved up into League One after joining Carlisle.

Former Chelsea and Charlton keeper Walker, 32, has signed an 18-month contract, with City not sanctioning Lewis’ switch until a replacement was found.

The 6ft 6in keeper, set to make his debut against one of his former clubs in Colchester on Saturday, said: “I have a really good relationship with Colin Doyle from my time at Kilmarnock. I really enjoyed working with him and was really interested in coming to a club like this.”

