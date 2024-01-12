League Two transfer news: Bradford City and Harrogate Town make goalkeeper moves
Walker knew Doyle from his time at SPL side Kilmarnock and was lined up for a summer switch when Harry Lewis was targeted by Barnsley. That move never transpired, but Lewis has now finally moved up into League One after joining Carlisle.
Former Chelsea and Charlton keeper Walker, 32, has signed an 18-month contract, with City not sanctioning Lewis’ switch until a replacement was found.
The 6ft 6in keeper, set to make his debut against one of his former clubs in Colchester on Saturday, said: “I have a really good relationship with Colin Doyle from my time at Kilmarnock. I really enjoyed working with him and was really interested in coming to a club like this.”
Goalkeeper James Belshaw has completed a permanent move back to Harrogate Town from Bristol Rovers.
The 33-year-old returned on an emergency loan last month.