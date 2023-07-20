League Two's 11 most valuable players including Bradford City, Stockport County, Salford City, MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers stars
League Two may be far removed from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League but it will most likely be browsed by plenty of clubs higher up the pyramid throughout the current transfer window.
From emerging young stars to those who have slipped down the divisions and have a point to prove, there are a lot of League Two players not to be ignored.
However, their fourth-tier status does not necessarily mean they come cheap. Usign Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, here are the most valuable players in League Two.