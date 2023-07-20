There is plenty of talent across the EFL – including in its bottom tier.

League Two may be far removed from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League but it will most likely be browsed by plenty of clubs higher up the pyramid throughout the current transfer window.

From emerging young stars to those who have slipped down the divisions and have a point to prove, there are a lot of League Two players not to be ignored.

However, their fourth-tier status does not necessarily mean they come cheap. Usign Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, here are the most valuable players in League Two.

1 . Most valuable players Here are League Two's most valuable players, according to Transfermarkt. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 11. Callum Camps (Stockport County) Market value: €450,000 Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 10. Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) Market value:€450,000 Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 9. Jack Tucker (MK Dons) Market value: €450,000 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo Sales