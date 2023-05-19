League Two is a tense division, where the prize of promotion is coveted but the threat of relegation to the National League is particularly dreaded.

Promotion to the third tier can be a springboard for rapid growth, as evidenced by how the likes of Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth have flourished. However, losing EFL status can prove devastating and clubs can find it difficult to recover – just ask fans of Scunthorpe United and Chesterfield.

When tensions are high, tensions can boil over and 1,827 yellow cards were dished out during the 2022/23 League Two campaign. There were also 69 dismissals, 39 of which were done with a straight red card.

Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the fourth tier’s ‘dirtiest’ teams. The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.

24. Doncaster Rovers 63 points

23. Gillingham 70 points

22. Harrogate Town 71 points

21. Stockport County 71 points