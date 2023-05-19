All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you

League Two's dirtiest teams - here's where Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town, Carlisle United, Mansfield Town and more rank

League Two is a tense division, where the prize of promotion is coveted but the threat of relegation to the National League is particularly dreaded.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th May 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:41 BST

Promotion to the third tier can be a springboard for rapid growth, as evidenced by how the likes of Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth have flourished. However, losing EFL status can prove devastating and clubs can find it difficult to recover – just ask fans of Scunthorpe United and Chesterfield.

When tensions are high, tensions can boil over and 1,827 yellow cards were dished out during the 2022/23 League Two campaign. There were also 69 dismissals, 39 of which were done with a straight red card.

Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the fourth tier’s ‘dirtiest’ teams. The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.

63 points

1. 24. Doncaster Rovers

63 points Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
70 points

2. 23. Gillingham

70 points Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
71 points

3. 22. Harrogate Town

71 points Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
71 points

4. 21. Stockport County

71 points Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League TwoMansfield TownNational LeagueLuton TownEFL