League Two's most expensive squads - where Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town, Stockport County, Notts County and more rank

Battles at the top and bottom of League Two this season look set to be intense.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST

It may be the EFL’s lowest tier, but the division is stacked with ambitious clubs targeting promotion to League One. There are also plenty of unique stories behind promotion hopefuls, with the sleeping giants of Bradford City and Hollywood-backed Wrexham among the clubs with their sights set on the third tier.

League Two has proven capable of attracting high-calibre players, therefore there are some expensive squads preparing to do battle when the new season begins. Using Transfermarkt data, here are the most valuable squads in League Two.

Here are the fourth tier's most expensive squads according to Transfermarkt data.

1. Most expensive squads

Here are the fourth tier's most expensive squads according to Transfermarkt data. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

The total market value data for Wrexham is not currently available on Transfermarkt.

2. = Wrexham

The total market value data for Wrexham is not currently available on Transfermarkt. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Total market value: €1.13m

3. 23. Notts County

Total market value: €1.13m Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Total market value: €2.5m

4. 22. Newport County

Total market value: €2.5m Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

