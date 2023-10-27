All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
League Two's most expensive squads - where Bradford City rank compared to Wrexham, Stockport County, MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers and more

Money is undoubtedly crucial when it comes to success in the EFL.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:03 BST

There are, of course, examples of clubs defying the odds and outdoing rivals with superior budgets.

However, there are also plenty of examples of war chests being utilised for success.

League Two may be far removed from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League, but there is still a lot of money flying around the fourth tier.

Wrexham often hog the headlines due to their famous backers and Disney+ documentary, although Transfermarkt’s estimated market values suggest they do not have the most valuable League Two squad.

In fact, Wrexham are not even in the top half in the Transfermarkt ranking.

Here are the most expensive squads in League Two using the website’s estimated market values.

1. Most expensive League Two squads

Here are the most expensive squads in League Two according to Transfermarkt's estimated market values. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Total market value: €1.25m

2. 24. Notts County

Total market value: €1.25m Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Total market value: €2.43m

3. 23. Crawley Town

Total market value: €2.43m Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Total market value: €2.78m

4. 22. Accrington Stanley

Total market value: €2.78m Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
