Money is undoubtedly crucial when it comes to success in the EFL.

There are, of course, examples of clubs defying the odds and outdoing rivals with superior budgets.

However, there are also plenty of examples of war chests being utilised for success.

Wrexham often hog the headlines due to their famous backers and Disney+ documentary, although Transfermarkt’s estimated market values suggest they do not have the most valuable League Two squad.

In fact, Wrexham are not even in the top half in the Transfermarkt ranking.

Here are the most expensive squads in League Two using the website’s estimated market values.