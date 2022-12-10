Gareth Southgate is set to stick with an attacking formation against France and insists there is no point “sitting on the ropes” in tonight’s World Cup quarter-final.

According to reports, Southgate will again use a 4-3-3 formation against France, despite the added threat posed by Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud as well as Antoine Griezmann.

The England boss has utilised a five at the back formation in the past but is set to stick with the four defenders. The Three Lions defence is made up of a strong Yorkshire contingent with Kyle Walker poised to start at right-back with Harry Maguire and John Stones again in the centre of defence.

Walker and Maguire are both from Sheffield and have played for Sheffield United in the past while Stones came through the academy at Barnsley. On Friday, Southgate confirmed that Sterling will play a part against France after he returned to the camp on Friday but was unable to confirm in what capacity the Chelsea forward will be involved after missing almost a week of training.

A decision also needs to be made on Declan Rice who missed training on Wednesday with illness before returning for the sessions on Thursday and Friday. Ex-Leeds United man Kalvin Phillips could be called upon if Rice is not 100 per cent match ready.

Asked if he would maintain an attacking line-up, Southgate said: “Yeah without a doubt. There is no point going into a game like this and just covering up and sitting on the ropes. We believe we can cause problems with the ball and we intend to do that.

“We’ve beaten some big teams. We know we have the experience of high pressure nights behind us and as a team we’ve been resilient through a lot of situations but they all prepare you for nights like this."

Following reports that England are set to stick with the same formation against France, we have put together how the starting XI might look come 7pm on Saturday...

1. Jordan Pickford The ex-Bradford City loanee has played in all of England's games in Qatar. Photo: Robert Cianflone Photo Sales

2. Kyle Walker Set to be tasked with containing the threat of Mbappe. Although he is not concerned about that, stating: “It’s probably easier said than done but I don’t underestimate myself. I’ve played him before and I’ve come up against great players before in my time playing with England, Man City and other clubs I’ve played for." Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. Harry Maguire The ex-Hull City and Sheffield United player has been in fine form in Qatar and is set to retain his place in the side. Photo: Robert Cianflone Photo Sales

4. John Stones The centre-back has been one of England's best players n Qatar and is set to keep his place. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales