'Leaked' England line-up v France: Major calls made on ex-Leeds United and Sheffield United men as Gareth Southgate makes decisions on Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool stars - gallery
Gareth Southgate is set to stick with an attacking formation against France and insists there is no point “sitting on the ropes” in tonight’s World Cup quarter-final.
According to reports, Southgate will again use a 4-3-3 formation against France, despite the added threat posed by Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud as well as Antoine Griezmann.
The England boss has utilised a five at the back formation in the past but is set to stick with the four defenders. The Three Lions defence is made up of a strong Yorkshire contingent with Kyle Walker poised to start at right-back with Harry Maguire and John Stones again in the centre of defence.
Walker and Maguire are both from Sheffield and have played for Sheffield United in the past while Stones came through the academy at Barnsley. On Friday, Southgate confirmed that Sterling will play a part against France after he returned to the camp on Friday but was unable to confirm in what capacity the Chelsea forward will be involved after missing almost a week of training.
A decision also needs to be made on Declan Rice who missed training on Wednesday with illness before returning for the sessions on Thursday and Friday. Ex-Leeds United man Kalvin Phillips could be called upon if Rice is not 100 per cent match ready.
Asked if he would maintain an attacking line-up, Southgate said: “Yeah without a doubt. There is no point going into a game like this and just covering up and sitting on the ropes. We believe we can cause problems with the ball and we intend to do that.
“We’ve beaten some big teams. We know we have the experience of high pressure nights behind us and as a team we’ve been resilient through a lot of situations but they all prepare you for nights like this."
Following reports that England are set to stick with the same formation against France, we have put together how the starting XI might look come 7pm on Saturday...