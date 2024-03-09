The Millers were on the receiving end of a 5-0 humbling at Coventry City in midweek, a result that was followed up with another battering, this time at the hands of Norwich City.

Speaking after the game, Richardson took full responsibility for the loss and admitted there is a “flat feeling” at the club.

He said: “It was a poor performance, a poor result and a poor reaction to the defeat in midweek. There is a way we want to finish the season, and it is certainly not like this.

"There were two ‘worldie’ goals in there I suppose, but there was also some bad defending - the first one was just basic stuff which we didn’t get right.

“I picked the side and I take full responsibility. It has been a horrible week for the staff and the players but the people I feel really sick for are the fans who have come all the way to Coventry and Norwich to support us.

“We just need to start picking up some points again. There is a very flat feeling at club at the moment but there are still nine games to go for us to do something about that.”