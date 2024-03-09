Leam Richardson admits to feeling 'sick' for Rotherham United fans after Norwich City humiliation

Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson admitted to feeling sick for fans who have watched the Millers slump to consecutive 5-0 defeats.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Mar 2024, 18:23 GMT

The Millers were on the receiving end of a 5-0 humbling at Coventry City in midweek, a result that was followed up with another battering, this time at the hands of Norwich City.

Speaking after the game, Richardson took full responsibility for the loss and admitted there is a “flat feeling” at the club.

He said: “It was a poor performance, a poor result and a poor reaction to the defeat in midweek. There is a way we want to finish the season, and it is certainly not like this.

Leam Richardson's Rotherham United are rooted to the bottom of the Championship. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesLeam Richardson's Rotherham United are rooted to the bottom of the Championship. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
"There were two ‘worldie’ goals in there I suppose, but there was also some bad defending - the first one was just basic stuff which we didn’t get right.

“I picked the side and I take full responsibility. It has been a horrible week for the staff and the players but the people I feel really sick for are the fans who have come all the way to Coventry and Norwich to support us.

“We just need to start picking up some points again. There is a very flat feeling at club at the moment but there are still nine games to go for us to do something about that.”

Rotherham remain rock-bottom of the Championship and do not appear likely to climb off the foot of the table anytime soon. They are 20 points adrift of safety with with just nine games left to play.

