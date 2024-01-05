Leam Richardson on Rotherham United environment he is trying to create and how

Leam Richardson has spent his early weeks trying to match the environment at Rotherham United's Roundwood training base to the qualities of his players, and stuffing them with as much information as they can take on.

Richardson would have preferred not to play the Millers’ FA Cup third-round tie at Fulham on a Friday but it gives seven clear days before the Championship game against Stoke City – the longest pause of his short tenure.

The game is his seventh in only 25 full days as coach, although he did not come in completely cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'd not just watched them on video, I've competed against some of these players and worked with a few, I've seen them close at hand and live many times so nothing surprised me," he said. "It's about how my environment suits them, how their environment suits me and how we can build a culture around the training ground.