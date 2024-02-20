On the flip side, the Millers have bounced straight back up on three occasions.

Yet in the grander scheme of things, there's a big argument to suggest that rebuilding the footballing side of the club over time - to make them truly fit for Championship purpose whenever they do return - represents the bigger picture.

When Leam Richardson was brought into the club on a three-year deal just before Christmas, the Millers' plight was already precarious.

WORK TO DO: Rotherham Umited manager Leam Richardson

In the here and now, his Millers side have not given up the ghost just yet - and while some recent performances have lacked guile and craft, effort and endeavour has not been in question.

But there is a wider perspective to consider and part of the reasoning why the club's hierarchy turned to the former Wigan manager back in December.

Last month, a further significant move saw the club promote head of recruitment Rob Scott, with the former Millers defender having been handed a wider remit as director of football following a restructuring exercise.

Both Richardson and Scott will be at the heart of the Millers' rebuild and evolution, with the Millers chief having been open about the need for improvement in terms of the club's training facilities in particular of late.

That remains a key aspect of the club's development.

On the importance of the long-term picture and understanding in that regard from the club's hierarchy, led by chairman Tony Stewart, Richardson said: “The chairman has been here longer than I have, so you’d hope so.

"He’s the leader of the whole football club and makes the final decisions. I can only give him the information and work the best I possibly can and give him the correct information.