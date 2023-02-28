Leeds United’s FA Cup journey is over for another season after a 2-0 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

Two outstanding strikes from Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon in each half was enough for the hosts to get past a wasteful Leeds side, whose wait for a first FA Cup quarter-final appearance since 2003 goes on.

Georginio Rutter saw a goal disallowed in the first half after Weston McKennie was penalised for a push on Harry Wilson with the American’s header saved before Rutter tapped home, only to have it chalked off.

In the 21st minute, Fulham took the lead when Palhinha capitalised after intercepting a pass from Tyler Adams and finding it too easy to move past Marc Roca. The Portugal international drove forward before curling the ball into the top corner from distance, catching Illan Meslier slightly out of position.

In the second half, just as the visitors had been piling on the pressure trying to level the score, it was Fulham who doubled their lead through the in-form Solomon. The winger, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, struck his fourth goal in as many matches with a curled strike from the edge of the box, after a one-two with Aleksandar Mitrovic to create the opening.

Here are the match ratings for Leeds United...

1 . Illan Meslier - 5 Poor positioning for Fulham's first, could do little about the second. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

2 . Junior Firpo - 6 Both goals came away from his left-hand flank. Wasn't able to affect the game going forward. Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

3 . Robin Koch - 6 Dealt well with the threat from Aleksandar Mitrović as both Fulham goals came via two fine strikes. Some key interventions at the back. Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

4 . Rasmus Kristensen - 5 Was moved into centre-back and had a few shaky moments. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales