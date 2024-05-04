Adam Armstrong and Will Smallbone struck either side of a Joel Piroe goal, although not even a win would have sent Leeds up automatically. Ipswich Town cruised to a victory over Huddersfield Town, taking the second automatic promotion slot for themselves.

As the Tractor Boys enjoyed their day in the sun, Leeds underwhelmed in the grey and must now do battle in the end-of-season festival of drama.

After being welcomed to the pitch by a vociferous Elland Road crowd, Leeds immediately took the initiative as they hunted an early opener. Wilfried Gnonto made an early dart into the box, only to slip and handle the ball to bring the move to an abrupt end.

Sam Byram is challenged by Che Adams as Leeds United face Southampton. Image: Tony Johnson

Southampton proved quick to bite into challenges in and around the box, leading to some early set-piece opportunities for the hosts. Crysencio Summerville found Joe Rodon six minutes in but the defender headed over.

Leeds continued to apply pressure but there were chinks in the armour when Southampton ventured forward. Pockets of space were opening up too frequently and the Saints started threatening to exploit them.

They soon did so successfully, making the most of space inside the Leeds box to take the lead. Che Adams sent the ball back into the box for Armstrong, who was unmarked with Leeds bodies either camped near Illan Meslier or out towards Che Adams.

Armstrong struck first time on his left foot, catching the ball on the bounce and rendering Meslier helpless.

However, it was then the turn of the hosts to pounce on defensive frailty. Sam Byram picked the pocket of a ponderous Jack Stephens, allowing Gnonto to pick up and send a cross into the box.

The delivery was only cleared as far as Piroe, who showed a predatory instinct to lash home and level terms. Seemingly rallied by their defence being breached, the Saints went for the jugular and the encounter was not level for long.

Kyle Walker-Peters chased a seemingly lost cause down the right, keeping the ball in play and bypassing Junior Firpo. The home defence was slow to react to the danger developing before them, enabling Smallbone to make a run into the box from deep and finish from Walker-Peters’ cross.

There were furious protests for a Leeds penalty on the stroke of half-time, when Georginio Rutter went down as he tussled with Stephens. The referee dismissed appeals and anger was intensified mere seconds later, when Byram was cleaned out by Armstrong.

No cards were given, meaning Daniel Farke cut an angry figure as he marched down the tunnel for the break.

Hopes of a Leeds resurgence early in the second half were extinguished as Southampton suffocated any hint of an attack from their opponents. When the Whites needed to be sharp and ruthless, they were sluggish and hesitant.

The cavalry arrived on the hour mark, as Archie Gray, Jaidon Anthony and Mateo Joseph were introduced with the hope they would put a spring in the Leeds step.

Their introductions did not spark a comeback and there were few signs of life from Leeds in the closing stages. Summerville twisted and turned to tee up Firpo, who saw his cross pushed away by Alex McCarthy.

Southampton sat in a low block as Leeds pressed for an equaliser, proving difficult to circumvent. When Leeds did edge their way towards the Ipswich goal, they appeared reluctant to pull the trigger.

After Firpo and Summerville exchanged passes in a promising position, sarcastic shouts for Leeds to shoot began filling the Beeston air. A late revival would have been in vain regarding the table, although the opportunity to end with some momentum was squandered as the game petered out.