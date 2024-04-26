Leeds United academy product on the move after cleaning up at National League club's awards ceremony
The goalkeeper cut his teeth within the youth ranks at Thorp Arch and even represented England at youth level. However, with competition for senior opportunities fierce, Male was allowed to seek pastures new in the summer of 2020.
He ventured south in search of regular minutes, joining non-league outfit Worthing before being snapped up by Dorking last summer. Although Dorking could not beat the drop, Male enjoyed an impressive campaign between the sticks.
Having scooped three club awards at the end of the season, Male was offered improved terms to stay but has opted to depart ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.
Dorking boss Marc White said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure – from the minute Harrison started with with us, even from the early training sessions, it was clear he had an extra edge which I have not seen in a goalkeeper before, in particular his positioning to enable shot-stopping, which has been exemplary.
"It quickly became clear Harrison was going to be a fantastic find for us. I’m not surprised he has been a massive fans’ favourite, and it was also no surprise he cleaned up at the annual players awards.”
Male added: “I would like to start by saying thank you! It’s been a real honour to walk out every week in a Wanderers shirt this past season. I’ve made memories which will last a lifetime, and have met some amazing people playing for this club. Thank you to everyone involved at the football club for making me feel so welcome from day one.
“Rewinding the clock back to last summer, Marc gave me the opportunity to prove myself at this level, and I will never forget that. I know the team will bounce back from this season’s disappointment, and I’m looking forward to watching it happen. Thank you to the fans who have followed us up and down the country and have never stopped supporting us, no matter what the outcome.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.