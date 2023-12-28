The 23-year-old ascended the youth ranks at Elland Road before being handed a Premier League debut by Marcelo Bielsa in February 2021. However, he was deemed surplus to requirements and allowed to join Sunderland later that year.

Injury hampered his early days at the Stadium of Light but he battled through them to become a key figure for Sunderland in the Championship this term. The defender recently featured in Sunderland’s win over his former club Leeds and had also been rewarded for his form with a Wales call-up.

However, he was withdrawn from Sunderland’s clash with Coventry City before Christmas after landing awkwardly and will now face a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Sunderland have confirmed he will undergo surgery to address a “significant” knee injury.

A statement issued by the Black Cats read: “Sunderland AFC confirms that Niall Huggins will undergo surgery after suffering a significant knee injury. The Wales international was withdrawn in the 85th minute of the club’s fixture versus Coventry City after landing awkwardly.

“Although no specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage, it is expected that the defender will miss at least the remainder of the 2023/24 season.