A winger by trade who can also operate at wing-back, Osayi-Samuel moved to Turkey from Queens Park Rangers in 2021. The Nigeria international had previously represented Blackpool.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, both Leeds and AFC Bournemouth want to sign Osayi-Samuel on loan with the option of the move being made permanent. He claims Fenerbahce will approve a sale if they receive a “suitable” offer around the €10m mark.

The 25-year-old has made 22 appearances in the Turkish top flight this season and also featured for Fenerbahce in the Europa League, as well as the qualifying stage of the Champions League.

Image: Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images