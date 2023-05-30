All Sections
Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth linked with move for Fenerbahce winger Bright Osayi-Samuel

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 30th May 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:19 BST

A winger by trade who can also operate at wing-back, Osayi-Samuel moved to Turkey from Queens Park Rangers in 2021. The Nigeria international had previously represented Blackpool.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, both Leeds and AFC Bournemouth want to sign Osayi-Samuel on loan with the option of the move being made permanent. He claims Fenerbahce will approve a sale if they receive a “suitable” offer around the €10m mark.

The 25-year-old has made 22 appearances in the Turkish top flight this season and also featured for Fenerbahce in the Europa League, as well as the qualifying stage of the Champions League.

Before leaving England, he played across all three EFL divisions but has never played in the Premier League.

