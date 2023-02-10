1 Sheffield United WWWDDW (unchanged)Admirably refusing to be blown off course despite off-the-field events.Unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions - with the run featuring nine wins - United now face back-to-back home appointments with Swansea and Boro. In a good place.2 Sheffield Wednesday WWWDWL (unchanged)Suffered their first loss in 15 games in all competitions in bowing out of the cup at Fleetwood in midweek.But the bigger picture is the league and promotion and Wednesday won the game that mattered against promotion rivals Plymouth last weekend. Now for an encore, hopefully, at Ipswich.Yet to drop any League One points in 2023 - the run stretches back to December 17 - and have not conceded a league goal since Boxing Day either.3 Middlesbrough WLWLWW (unchanged)Third in the Championship's six-match form guide just behind the Blades, Boro have won an outstanding 10 out of 14 league games under Michael Carrick so far.Bg tests to come shortly, mind. Most notably at Bramall Lane and the Hawthorns. First up is a Cardiff side scrapping for their lives.4 Hull City WLDLWW (unchanged)Homesickness, what homesickness?City have cast aside their ills in East Yorkshire and the MKM Stadium is no longer a house of pain after successive home wins.Sixth in the Championship's six-match form guide, Hull still have a play-off sniff.5 Barnsley LLLWWD (+2)Posed a few questions after a rocky start to 2023, but have answered them well with a haul of seven points from the last nine - including a good haul of four points in successive League One away games at Pompey and Oxford.The Reds, who have some huge games coming up from the end of the month, are back on track and with decent options too.6 Rotherham United LLLWDD (+4)Big movers with an unbeaten three-match run against two sides in the play-off mix and another at the top end in Sheffield United being just what the doctor ordered after some worrying form late on in 2022.7 Doncaster Rovers WWLLLW (-2)Consistently inconsistent.Saw off visting Tranmere in midweek, but only after losing out to lowly Hartlepool on home soil on Saturday. It's been that sort of season for Rovers.8 Bradford City WWLDDD (-2)Glass half-full or half-empty?City have lost just once in their last six League Two matches. They have also won just two - and triumphed just twice in their last nine league outings. Not promotion form, really.9 Harrogate Town LDLDLW (+2)Up by virtue of a cherished and surprise win at play-off aspirants Carlisle, their first victory in six League Two matches and maiden one in 2023.Plenty of work still to do to secure their EFL place, that said.10 Leeds United LLDWLD (-1)A dreadful return of just two wins in 17 Premier League matches led to the sacking of Jesse Marsch after Sunday's 1-0 loss at Forest - but a morale-boosting draw at Old Trafford under caretaker Michael Skubala has been gratefully received.Next up? Manchester United. Again.11 Huddersfield Town LLDLDD (-1)As with Marsch, the numbers game proved fatal for Mark Fotheringham, dismissed after a winless five-match league streak to start 2023 in a run of games which promised plenty but has not delivered.