Leeds United’s Championship rivals Millwall have appointed a new head coach ahead of their trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Joe Edwards will be in the away dugout at Hillsborough this weekend after his unveiling as Gary Rowett’s successor.

The 37-year-old has previously served as Frank Lampard’s assistant at both Chelsea and Everton, but has now moved into a role as number one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been followed to Millwall by his former Chelsea colleague, ex-Bradford City defender Andy Myers.

Joe Edwards assisted Frank Lampard at Chelsea and Everton. Image: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to Millwall’s official website, Edwards said: "Firstly, it's a really proud day for me and my family.

"Although I have been coaching for a long time, a lot of people will be aware that this is my first job managing as head coach.

"Throughout the years, at various levels, you think you would like to have the opportunity to make the step up. To do it at a club like this, to be head coach of Millwall Football Club - I don't take that lightly at all. I'm really excited."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall chairman James Berylson said: "With Joe, I'm excited. He is somebody who I think is very innovative and has some positive ideas about the progression we can make as a club.

"It was a thorough process, with no stone left unturned, and Joe was engaging, attentive, and impressive throughout, and I felt that we could have a productive working relationship together.