Leeds United and Hull City's Championship rivals appoint new head coach ahead of trip to Sheffield Wednesday
Joe Edwards will be in the away dugout at Hillsborough this weekend after his unveiling as Gary Rowett’s successor.
The 37-year-old has previously served as Frank Lampard’s assistant at both Chelsea and Everton, but has now moved into a role as number one.
He has been followed to Millwall by his former Chelsea colleague, ex-Bradford City defender Andy Myers.
Speaking to Millwall’s official website, Edwards said: "Firstly, it's a really proud day for me and my family.
"Although I have been coaching for a long time, a lot of people will be aware that this is my first job managing as head coach.
"Throughout the years, at various levels, you think you would like to have the opportunity to make the step up. To do it at a club like this, to be head coach of Millwall Football Club - I don't take that lightly at all. I'm really excited."
Millwall chairman James Berylson said: "With Joe, I'm excited. He is somebody who I think is very innovative and has some positive ideas about the progression we can make as a club.
"It was a thorough process, with no stone left unturned, and Joe was engaging, attentive, and impressive throughout, and I felt that we could have a productive working relationship together.
"We welcome both Joe and Andy to The Den with open arms and look forward to seeing the impact they can make on and off the pitch throughout what we hope to be a long relationship with Millwall."