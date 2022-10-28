Leeds United and Jesse Marsch's future PLUS all you need to know from the Championship to League Two - FootballTalk Podcast
THE go-to football show that covers the trials and tribulations of all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
On this week’s show, The YP’s chief football writer Stuart Rayner joins host Mark Singleton to discuss what the future holds for Leeds United and manager Jesse Marsch after a home defeat to Fulham left them languishing in the Premier League’s bottom three.
Plus they will case an analytical eye over the highs and lows of Yorkshires’s 10 EFL clubs, from the from the promotion ambitions of Sheffield United in the Championship down to Harrogate Town’s scrap at the bottom end of League Two.
