Former Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough captain Nigel Pearson has been sacked as manager of Championship side Bristol City.

The 60-year-old, who led the Owls and Boro out in two cup finals apiece in the 1990s, had spent two and a half years in charge of Bristol City.

The former Hull City and Leicester City manager led his Robins to a 2-1 victory at Rotherham United earlier this month but won only one of the next four games, including a defeat at Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman Jon Lansdown admitted it has been a difficult decision but believes now is the right time to make a change, with the club 15th in the table.

Sacked - Nigel Pearson as manager of Bristol City (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

He told the club’s website: “We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success.

“Nigel is highly respected by the staff and players and has been very supportive of the Academy structure and our Women’s team.

“We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First team coach Jason Euell and head of medical performance Dave Rennie have also left the club.