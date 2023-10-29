All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Leeds United and Middlesbrough's Championship promotion rivals sack their long-time manager and Sheffield Wednesday legend

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough captain Nigel Pearson has been sacked as manager of Championship side Bristol City.
By Nick Westby
Published 29th Oct 2023, 15:42 GMT

The 60-year-old, who led the Owls and Boro out in two cup finals apiece in the 1990s, had spent two and a half years in charge of Bristol City.

The former Hull City and Leicester City manager led his Robins to a 2-1 victory at Rotherham United earlier this month but won only one of the next four games, including a defeat at Leeds United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chairman Jon Lansdown admitted it has been a difficult decision but believes now is the right time to make a change, with the club 15th in the table.

Most Popular
Sacked - Nigel Pearson as manager of Bristol City (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)Sacked - Nigel Pearson as manager of Bristol City (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)
Sacked - Nigel Pearson as manager of Bristol City (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

He told the club’s website: “We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success.

“Nigel is highly respected by the staff and players and has been very supportive of the Academy structure and our Women’s team.

“We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

First team coach Jason Euell and head of medical performance Dave Rennie have also left the club.

Assistant manager Curtis Fleming will take on the role of interim head coach, supported by Ali Hines and Kalifa Cissé as the club seek a new head coach.

Related topics:Bristol CityMiddlesbroughHull CityRobins