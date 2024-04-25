Despite being just 34, Cleverley was handed the reins on a temporary basis last month following the dismissal of Valerien Ismael. He has steadied the ship in admirable fashion and his contract has now been made permanent.

The appointment continues his lengthy association with the Hornets, which has encompassed a variety of roles. He first pulled on Watford colours as a young prospect at Manchester United, when he joined the Hornets on loan for the 2009/10 season.

He returned in 2017 for a loan stint while contracted to Everton and his move was made permanent later on in the year. Having been hampered by injury, he hung up his boots last year and started coaching within Watford’s youth system.

After overseeing just one league defeat as interim head coach of the first team, Cleverley has now been given the opportunity to put his own stamp on the Watford side.

In a statement, Watford said: “Watford FC is delighted to confirm the permanent appointment of Tom Cleverley as the Hornets’ head coach. Since taking the role on an interim basis last month, the 34-year-old has guided the team through a run of seven Sky Bet Championship fixtures - five of which against teams in the league’s top seven.