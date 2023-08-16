All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Leeds United and Southampton 'ran the rule' over Aberdeen star against Celtic

Leeds United and Southampton have reportedly ran the rule over Aberdeen forward Luis Lopes.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST

The 23-year-old is more commonly known as Duk and has impressed in Scotland, scoring 18 goals in 45 appearances since making the move from Benfica to Aberdeen.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Duk is being monitored by a host of Championship clubs including Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He tweeted: “Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes is on the radar of a host of Championship clubs.

Leeds United and Southampton have reportedly ran the rule over Aberdeen forward Luis Lopes. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesLeeds United and Southampton have reportedly ran the rule over Aberdeen forward Luis Lopes. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Leeds United and Southampton have reportedly ran the rule over Aberdeen forward Luis Lopes. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"Four sides, including Southampton and Leeds, ran the rule over the Cape Verde international against Celtic on Sunday in view of launching a bid before the transfer window closes.”

Duk represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level before committing his international allegiance to Cape Verde. In Aberdeen’s 3-1 defeat to Celtic, the game reportedly watched by Leeds, Duk provided the assist for his side’s only goal before being replaced in the 78th minute.

A swoop for a forward appears to be necessary at Elland Road, with attacker Wilfried Gnonto keen to leave and Patrick Bamford out injured.

Related topics:AberdeenCelticSouthampton