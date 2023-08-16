Leeds United and Southampton 'ran the rule' over Aberdeen star against Celtic
The 23-year-old is more commonly known as Duk and has impressed in Scotland, scoring 18 goals in 45 appearances since making the move from Benfica to Aberdeen.
According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Duk is being monitored by a host of Championship clubs including Leeds.
He tweeted: “Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes is on the radar of a host of Championship clubs.
"Four sides, including Southampton and Leeds, ran the rule over the Cape Verde international against Celtic on Sunday in view of launching a bid before the transfer window closes.”
Duk represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level before committing his international allegiance to Cape Verde. In Aberdeen’s 3-1 defeat to Celtic, the game reportedly watched by Leeds, Duk provided the assist for his side’s only goal before being replaced in the 78th minute.
A swoop for a forward appears to be necessary at Elland Road, with attacker Wilfried Gnonto keen to leave and Patrick Bamford out injured.