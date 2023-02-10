Leeds United: Andrea Radrizzani names worst signing he has made at Elland Road before deleting tweet

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani named Jean-Kévin Augustin as the club’s worst signing before deleting the tweet he used to voice the opinion half an hour later.

Twitter account Transfer News Live asked its 1.6m followers: ‘Who is the biggest transfer flop in your club's history?’ Radrizzani replied ‘JKA’, in reference to the French striker who Leeds signed on loan from RB Leipzig in January 2020. He deleted the tweet around 35 minutes later.

Part of the Whites’ agreement with Leipzig involved signing Augustin permanently if they were promoted to the Premier League, which they achieved later that year after the end of the season had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the season delayed by the outbreak of Covid-19, Leeds’ secured promotion after the original deadline for a deal to go through had passed. Augustin, who now plays for Basel in Switzerland, played just 48 minutes across three appearances for the Whites.

Leeds United's Italian chairman Andrea Radrizzani on the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on December 28, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Last year, Leeds were ordered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to pay Leipzig £18m for Augustin but said in a statement that they planned to appeal the decision.

However in December, they revealed that an ‘amicable resolution’ had been reached with the German outfit. Details will remain confidential. It read: "Leeds United and RB Leipzig are pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable resolution of the dispute between the clubs, further details of which are confidential to the parties.”

After making just three substitute appearances, then-coach Marcelo Bielsa was unimpressed by his ability to adapt to his physical demands. At the end of the campaign, he found himself unwanted by both Leeds and Leipzig. He has since moved to Nantes and Basel.

New Nantes' French forward Jean Kevin Augustin controls the ball before the French L1 football match between Nantes (FC Nantes) and Brest (Stade Brestois) at La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes, western France, on October 18, 2020. (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)