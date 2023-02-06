Leeds United: Andrea Radrizzani responds to claim he is 'fixated on removing Marcelo Bielsa's legacy'

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has insisted he is “always grateful to Marcelo Bielsa” in response to a claim he was ‘fixated on removing every bit’ of the Argentine’s Elland Road legacy.

Bielsa joined Leeds in June 2018, leading the club to the Championship play-offs in his first season as they were beaten by Derby County in the semi-finals. The following season, the Argentine led the Whites back into the Premier League as Championship winners.

In their first top-flight season under Bielsa, Leeds finished ninth in the table. It was not the highest finish from any promoted side but the Whites did secure more points and more goals than any other promoted side within the last 20 years.

Bielsa was sacked by Leeds the following season as the board made the decision after a run of four-straight defeats which saw the Whites concede 17 goals as they were just two points above the relegation zone.

Leeds United's Italian chairman Andrea Radrizzani on the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on December 28, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

In August, Leeds asked Bielsa for permission to name their Thorp Arch training ground after him but Radrizzani revealed he has yet to receive a response from the Argentine on the matter.

In a response to the claim he wants to destroy Bielsa’s legacy, Radrizzani responded: “Always grateful to MB [Marcelo Bielsa]. Offered to name Thorp Arch and waiting for his feed back.

"Tried several times to get in touch. Respect and admiration for whom took us back in PL [Premier League]. We had a great partnership, it was a very hard decision for me that I acted in best interest of the club [sic].”