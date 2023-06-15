A new era is being ushered in at Elland Road and Hammond will temporarily occupy the role to support the club during the summer transfer window. He has signed a short-term contract, with the process of finding a new and permanent director of football ongoing.
Leeds have stated they are aiming to complete the process by October to allow for a focus on the January transfer window. Hammond has previously worked as Reading’s director of football and has also taken on consultancy roles with Celtic and Newcastle United.
A statement released by Leeds read: “Leeds United are pleased to confirm the appointment of Nick Hammond as the club’s interim football advisor on a short-term contract.
“Hammond will help support the club during the summer transfer window. The experienced 55-year-old, former director of football at Reading and head of football operations at Celtic, worked in a similar consultancy role at Newcastle United.
“The process for finding a new, permanent, director of football at Leeds United is under way and the club aim to complete this process by October, allowing the successful candidate to focus on the January transfer window.”