Leeds United appoint former Newcastle United and Celtic consultant Nick Hammond as interim football advisor

Leeds United have appointed Nick Hammond as the club’s interim football advisor.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:24 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:24 BST

A new era is being ushered in at Elland Road and Hammond will temporarily occupy the role to support the club during the summer transfer window. He has signed a short-term contract, with the process of finding a new and permanent director of football ongoing.

Leeds have stated they are aiming to complete the process by October to allow for a focus on the January transfer window. Hammond has previously worked as Reading’s director of football and has also taken on consultancy roles with Celtic and Newcastle United.

A statement released by Leeds read: “Leeds United are pleased to confirm the appointment of Nick Hammond as the club’s interim football advisor on a short-term contract.

A new era is being ushered in at Elland Road. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesA new era is being ushered in at Elland Road. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
A new era is being ushered in at Elland Road. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“Hammond will help support the club during the summer transfer window. The experienced 55-year-old, former director of football at Reading and head of football operations at Celtic, worked in a similar consultancy role at Newcastle United.

“The process for finding a new, permanent, director of football at Leeds United is under way and the club aim to complete this process by October, allowing the successful candidate to focus on the January transfer window.”

