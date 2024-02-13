Leeds United, Barnsley FC, Wednesday and United all prominent in Yorkshire's Team of the Week
Here’s the line-up in a 3-4-3 formation. And who gets the managerial vote?
Goalkeeper
Sam Walker (Bradford City)
Outstanding at the Racecourse Ground to help City secure a famous win as he became the first keeper to claim a clean sheet at Wrexham in 52 matches. Bravo.
Defence
Jack Robinson (Sheffield United)
A consistent figure in a spasmodic season for the Blades and showed his mettle at Luton.
Anthony O’Connor (Harrogate Town)
Redoubtable at the back as Harrogate’s play-off charge continued against Colchester.
Josh Earl (Barnsley)
Continued his outstanding start to his Reds career with an excellent showing against Leyton Orient on his home bow.
Midfielder
Hakeeb Adelakun (Doncaster Rovers)
The former Millers and Hull loanee troubled Tranmere and helped himself to a first goal in Rovers colours in a key win for the club.
Vinicius Souza (Sheffield United)
Brilliant performance in the middle of the park at Kenilworth Road and helped himself to a key goal.
Adam Phillips (Barnsley)
The hero at Oakwell as he showed his penchant for finding the net with a dramatic late brace to win the day for the promotion-chasing Reds.
Ian Poveda (Sheffield Wednesday)
Trickery and class and endeared himself to Wednesdayites in the process with an impish performance versus Birmingham.
Forwards
Georginio Rutter (Leeds United)
Had far too much wit and class for Rotherham United and produced more gorgeous contributions at Elland Road.
Ike Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday)
Well-taken brace helped the Owls register three much-needed points.
Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United)
Another bewitching display. Found the net twice to take his season’s tally to 15, including a delightful ‘Panenka’ penalty.
Manager/head coach
Graham Alexander (Bradford City)
Has masterminded victories over Wrexham not once, but twice, this season with two different clubs.