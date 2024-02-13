All Sections
Leeds United, Barnsley FC, Wednesday and United all prominent in Yorkshire's Team of the Week

LEEDS UNITED, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley take two player nominations apiece in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, which features representatives from SEVEN different clubs.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:25 GMT

Here’s the line-up in a 3-4-3 formation. And who gets the managerial vote?

Goalkeeper

Sam Walker (Bradford City)

Vinicius Souza of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the Blades' decisive third goal at Luton Town (Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images)Vinicius Souza of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the Blades' decisive third goal at Luton Town (Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images)
Outstanding at the Racecourse Ground to help City secure a famous win as he became the first keeper to claim a clean sheet at Wrexham in 52 matches. Bravo.

Defence

Jack Robinson (Sheffield United)

A consistent figure in a spasmodic season for the Blades and showed his mettle at Luton.

A happy Ian Poveda on his home debut after helping Sheffield Wednesday to a 2-0 win (Picture: Steve Ellis)A happy Ian Poveda on his home debut after helping Sheffield Wednesday to a 2-0 win (Picture: Steve Ellis)
Anthony O’Connor (Harrogate Town)

Redoubtable at the back as Harrogate’s play-off charge continued against Colchester.

Josh Earl (Barnsley)

Continued his outstanding start to his Reds career with an excellent showing against Leyton Orient on his home bow.

Leeds United's Georginio Rutter. (Picture: Tony Johnson)Leeds United's Georginio Rutter. (Picture: Tony Johnson)
Midfielder

Hakeeb Adelakun (Doncaster Rovers)

The former Millers and Hull loanee troubled Tranmere and helped himself to a first goal in Rovers colours in a key win for the club.

Vinicius Souza (Sheffield United)

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Brilliant performance in the middle of the park at Kenilworth Road and helped himself to a key goal.

Adam Phillips (Barnsley)

The hero at Oakwell as he showed his penchant for finding the net with a dramatic late brace to win the day for the promotion-chasing Reds.

Ian Poveda (Sheffield Wednesday)

Trickery and class and endeared himself to Wednesdayites in the process with an impish performance versus Birmingham.

Forwards

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United)

Had far too much wit and class for Rotherham United and produced more gorgeous contributions at Elland Road.

Ike Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday)

Well-taken brace helped the Owls register three much-needed points.

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United)

Another bewitching display. Found the net twice to take his season’s tally to 15, including a delightful ‘Panenka’ penalty.

Manager/head coach

Graham Alexander (Bradford City)

Has masterminded victories over Wrexham not once, but twice, this season with two different clubs.

