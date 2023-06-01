Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has vowed to never turn his back on the club following relegation to the Championship.

The 31-year-old cut a forlorn figure on the pitch at Elland Road after the club’s return to the second tier was sealed with a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and results elsewhere.

He is the longest-serving member of the Leeds squad having joined in 2014 and has issued a defiant message following the drop back into the Championship.

Posting on Instagram, he said: “A devastating few days and a tough couple months in front. I would like say sorry to everyone we failed. My club. Our unwavering supporters and my family. You the fans are the heartbeat of the club and we failed you.

The 31-year-old cut a forlorn figure on the pitch at Elland Road after the club’s return to the second tier was confirmed. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"This will stay with me for a while but it will be soon time to write our next chapter. Through better decisions on and off the pitch I believe we can bounce back.

“I sit here right now not knowing in which direction the club will go in terms of players etc. What I will say is I will never turn my back on my club. Everything needs to be driven to get our great club back at the first time of asking.