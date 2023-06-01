All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper issues defiant statement following relegation from Premier League

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has vowed to never turn his back on the club following relegation to the Championship.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:24 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:24 BST

The 31-year-old cut a forlorn figure on the pitch at Elland Road after the club’s return to the second tier was sealed with a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and results elsewhere.

He is the longest-serving member of the Leeds squad having joined in 2014 and has issued a defiant message following the drop back into the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on Instagram, he said: “A devastating few days and a tough couple months in front. I would like say sorry to everyone we failed. My club. Our unwavering supporters and my family. You the fans are the heartbeat of the club and we failed you.

Most Popular
The 31-year-old cut a forlorn figure on the pitch at Elland Road after the club’s return to the second tier was confirmed. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesThe 31-year-old cut a forlorn figure on the pitch at Elland Road after the club’s return to the second tier was confirmed. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
The 31-year-old cut a forlorn figure on the pitch at Elland Road after the club’s return to the second tier was confirmed. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"This will stay with me for a while but it will be soon time to write our next chapter. Through better decisions on and off the pitch I believe we can bounce back.

“I sit here right now not knowing in which direction the club will go in terms of players etc. What I will say is I will never turn my back on my club. Everything needs to be driven to get our great club back at the first time of asking.

"I know it’s difficult for everyone right now, but we can use this adversity to bring us all together come the start of the new season. Love Always, Coops.”

Related topics:Liam CooperPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurElland RoadInstagram