Radrizzani, who still holds a majority stake in Leeds, was part of a joint bid for Sampdoria but GianlucaDiMarzio.com has reported the offer has been rejected. The offer was made by Radrizzani’s Aser Group and Matteo Manfredi of Gestio Capital Partners.

Sampdoria have been relegated from Serie A and Radrizzani was not present at Elland Road as Leeds suffered the same fate in the Premier League. As quoted by GianlucaDiMarzio.com, Radrizzani said: “It is essential to act quickly, since every day of waiting involves delays and the consequent danger of penalties for the club, also with a view to the next championship.

"In fact, Sampdoria risks suffering a loss of points or even not being registered for competitions, which would have devastating consequences for the club and for all its splendid and extraordinary fans. Therefore, it is imperative that all parties involved focus on the common goal of securing a strong future for the club.”

Radrizzani is yet to comment publicly on Leeds’ relegation. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Radrizzani is yet to comment publicly on Leeds’ relegation, although an unsigned club statement was released yesterday (May 28). The statement read: “Everyone connected with Leeds United is deeply disappointed by the club’s relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship, after three seasons in the Premier League.

“Relegation is painful, and we apologise to our fanbase that the performances this season have not seen the club consolidate our status as we had all hoped.

“However, Leeds United remains in a strong position to build a team that can challenge for promotion from the Championship next season.We know things have not been good enough, we know we have to improve, but please be assured that behind the scenes we have worked hard to ensure that the past will not be repeated.

