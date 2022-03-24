Leeds United close in on safety net, Championship play-off race, Hull City’s targets and Barnsley lose ground in survival bid - FootballTalk

THE only football podcast that covers the trials and tribulations of all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By YP Sport
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 7:13 pm

On this week’s show, Leon Wobschall and host Mark Singleton discuss Leeds United’s ability to pull clear of the drop zone, Barnsley’s survival hopes being hit by derby blow, Hull City’s aims for the remainder of the season, Doncaster’s fight to avoid relegation League One and the need for Bradford City and Harrogate to finish their League Two campaigns strongly.

